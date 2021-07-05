Japan’s finance industry awaits clearer picture of digital yen in 2022 By Cointelegraph

Japan will have more clarity on the design of its central bank digital currency no earlier than late 2022, according to a ruling party official.

Hideki Murai, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s panel on digital currencies, said that the Bank of Japan is still working on sorting out the key functions of the digital yen, such as defining what entities would serve as intermediaries between the central bank and deposit holders.