Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.64% By Investing.com



Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.64%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 0.64%.

The best performers of the session on the were Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding (T:), which rose 5.57% or 30.0 points to trade at 569.0 at the close. Meanwhile, ANA Holdings Inc (T:) added 2.56% or 68.5 points to end at 2747.0 and Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 2.53% or 90.0 points to 3645.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Softbank Group Corp. (T:), which fell 5.39% or 421.0 points to trade at 7391.0 at the close. JFE Holdings, Inc. (T:) declined 4.04% or 53.0 points to end at 1259.0 and Eisai Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 3.27% or 355.0 points to 10500.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2163 to 1371 and 233 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 16.85 a new 1-month low.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.21% or 0.16 to $75.32 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.22% or 0.17 to hit $76.34 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.53% or 9.45 to trade at $1792.75 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.01% to 111.03, while EUR/JPY rose 0.02% to 131.69.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 92.282.