Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.08% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.08%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the lost 0.08%.

The best performers of the session on the were Maytronics (TASE:), which rose 4.02% or 280 points to trade at 7240 at the close. Meanwhile, Melisron (TASE:) added 1.83% or 400 points to end at 22210 and OPC Energy Ltd (TASE:) was up 1.18% or 37 points to 3166 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Electra Ltd (TASE:), which fell 1.40% or 2540 points to trade at 179200 at the close. Ashtrom Group Ltd (TASE:) declined 1.33% or 96 points to end at 7110 and Liveperson (TASE:) was down 1.29% or 260 points to 19860.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 251 to 219 and 27 ended unchanged.

Shares in Maytronics (TASE:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.02% or 280 to 7240.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 1.37% or 1.03 to $76.19 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 1.17% or 0.89 to hit $77.06 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.39% or 6.95 to trade at $1790.25 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.14% to 3.2628, while EUR/ILS fell 0.02% to 3.8718.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.22% at 92.213.