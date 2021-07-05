India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.71% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.71%, while the index climbed 0.75%.

The best performers of the session on the were Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:), which rose 3.80% or 14.30 points to trade at 390.35 at the close. Meanwhile, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) added 2.36% or 2.80 points to end at 121.25 and State Bank Of India (NS:) was up 1.94% or 8.25 points to 432.65 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.40% or 9.60 points to trade at 677.90 at the close. Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) declined 1.35% or 14.75 points to end at 1074.65 and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS:) was down 0.66% or 3.05 points to 459.70.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were State Bank Of India (BO:) which rose 1.92% to 432.70, Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.84% to settle at 1156.80 and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.47% to close at 1507.70.

The worst performers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.34% to 1074.80 in late trade, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.65% to settle at 5537.90 and HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.44% to 980.55 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1181 to 546 and 46 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2125 rose and 1055 declined, while 154 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 0.19% to 12.0675 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.48% or 8.60 to $1791.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.29% or 0.22 to hit $75.38 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.28% or 0.21 to trade at $76.38 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.29% to 74.296, while EUR/INR fell 0.14% to 88.2445.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.28% at 92.157.

