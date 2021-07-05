Hyundai Motor to invest $100 mln in battery startup SolidEnergy Systems – Yonhap

Article content

SEOUL — South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co has invested about $100 million to buy a stake in a lithium metal battery startup, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing industry sources.

“As we have been investing in various companies related to electrification, our investment in SolidEnergy is part of that,” an official at Hyundai Motor told Yonhap.

Founded in 2012, SolidEnergy Systems (SES), which was spun off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, develops anode-free lithium metal batteries.