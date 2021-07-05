HK production company plans to launch crypto-themed drama series on NFTs By Cointelegraph

HK production company plans to launch crypto-themed drama series on NFTs
A production and investment firm is launching a drama series on nonfungible tokens featuring a competition between Hong Kongers and Americans to create a digital currency.
In a Sunday report from entertainment publication Variety, the AMM Global production company will be creating a 12-episode series called Crypto Keepers to premiere sometime next year. The drama, which will reportedly be released using nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, will feature major figures in the crypto space as well fictional plots surrounding the personal and professional lives of people involved in creating “the next Bitcoin-like digital currency.”
