Here’s How UBS to RBC See Outlook for Oil After OPEC+ Talks Fail

The breakdown of OPEC+'s meeting on production levels has left the oil market in limbo. The immediate consequence is that an expected increase in output in August now likely won't happen, leaving the world short of barrels as the economic recovery gathers pace. The lack of unity within the alliance has also raised the specter of a repeat of last year's price war when members pumped at will and sent oil prices crashing. The situation is still very fluid and it's possible talks could be revived in the coming days. Here's how analysts see things playing out.

UBS With no more OPEC+ supply imminent, the oil market is likely to tighten further and that could result in Brent climbing to $80 a barrel by September, analyst Giovanni Staunovo said in a note. The alliance could still reach an agreement, given negotiations will likely continue among member states. It remains unclear if the failure to agree on a supply deal will translate into lower compliance rates next month. The release of Saudi Aramco's official selling prices for August in the coming days should provide more clarity. ING If the group keeps output unchanged in August that should be bullish for prices, but the likelihood that members actually keep output steady isn't very high, Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy in Singapore, said in an interview. Members will probably start to increase output, and there will likely be a breakdown in the broader deal. There is potential for a price war like last year, but all involved will try to avoid that. A clear solution would be to separate the two elements of the deal: agree on the 2 million barrels a day supply increase for August to December, and then tackle the extension of the deal at a later date.