Grayscale adds Cardano to Digital Large Cap Fund after rebalancing By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Grayscale adds Cardano to Digital Large Cap Fund after rebalancing

In a recent development, Grayscale Investments announced an adjustment to its Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCQX: GDLC) to include (ADA) as the third-largest holding.

Reflecting the growing demand for crypto investments, the fund’s portfolio was adjusted by selling existing components for fiat currency and reinvesting it in Charles Hoskinson’s ADA token.