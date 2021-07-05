Gold hovers near 2-week high on softer dollar, Fed minutes awaited

Article content

Gold prices were hovering close to a two-week high on Tuesday, helped by a subdued dollar, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting for more clarity on monetary policy going forward.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $1,792.34 per ounce by 0055 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 18 at $1,794.86 on Friday.

* Most U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,792.

* The dollar was little changed at 92.235 after dropping from a three-month high at the end of last week, hurt by the weaker details of the U.S. payrolls report.