Gold eyes $1,800 as dollar pauses, market digests U.S. jobs report

Gold prices inched higher on Monday as a softer dollar and lower bond yields amid a mixed bag of U.S. labor data allayed investor concerns about a faster policy tightening, helping the metal rise towards the $1,800 level once again.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,791.2 per ounce by 1234 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 18 at $1,794.86 on Friday. Most U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday.

The dollar has given up some of its recent strength, and gold is “currently holding on to some of Friday’s gains, once again challenging resistance ahead of $1,800,” said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.