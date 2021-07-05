Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.08% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.08%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.08%, while the index climbed 0.21%, and the index fell 0.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:), which rose 1.52% or 1.090 points to trade at 72.670 at the close. Meanwhile, Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) added 1.15% or 0.380 points to end at 33.435 and Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.10% or 0.120 points to 11.050 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE:), which fell 1.82% or 1.260 points to trade at 67.990 at the close. Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) declined 0.85% or 0.380 points to end at 44.215 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) was down 0.81% or 0.95 points to 116.40.

The top performers on the MDAX were K&S AG (DE:) which rose 5.60% to 12.890, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which was up 3.52% to settle at 10.170 and Aurubis AG (DE:) which gained 3.04% to close at 83.440.

The worst performers were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 1.68% to 30.52 in late trade, Prosiebensat 1 Media AG (DE:) which lost 1.44% to settle at 17.1600 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.42% to 63.370 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which rose 2.44% to 48.700, Software AG (DE:) which was up 1.94% to settle at 38.270 and Varta AG (DE:) which gained 1.44% to close at 133.500.

The worst performers were Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.70% to 97.200 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which lost 1.68% to settle at 30.52 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.42% to 63.370 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 417 to 273 and 68 ended unchanged.

Shares in K&S AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 5.60% or 0.683 to 12.890. Shares in Aurubis AG (DE:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 3.04% or 2.460 to 83.440.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 0.59% to 16.93.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.43% or 7.65 to $1790.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 1.38% or 1.04 to hit $76.20 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 1.14% or 0.87 to trade at $77.04 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1867, while EUR/GBP fell 0.16% to 0.8565.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.22% at 92.207.