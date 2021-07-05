Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.08% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.08%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.08%, while the index climbed 0.21%, and the index fell 0.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:), which rose 1.52% or 1.090 points to trade at 72.670 at the close. Meanwhile, Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) added 1.15% or 0.380 points to end at 33.435 and Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.10% or 0.120 points to 11.050 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE:), which fell 1.82% or 1.260 points to trade at 67.990 at the close. Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) declined 0.85% or 0.380 points to end at 44.215 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) was down 0.81% or 0.95 points to 116.40.

The top performers on the MDAX were K&S AG (DE:) which rose 5.60% to 12.890, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which was up 3.52% to settle at 10.170 and Aurubis AG (DE:) which gained 3.04% to close at 83.440.

The worst performers were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 1.68% to 30.52 in late trade, Prosiebensat 1 Media AG (DE:) which lost 1.44% to settle at 17.1600 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.42% to 63.370 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which rose 2.44% to 48.700, Software AG (DE:) which was up 1.94% to settle at 38.270 and Varta AG (DE:) which gained 1.44% to close at 133.500.

The worst performers were Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.70% to 97.200 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which lost 1.68% to settle at 30.52 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.42% to 63.370 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 417 to 273 and 68 ended unchanged.

Shares in K&S AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 5.60% or 0.683 to 12.890. Shares in Aurubis AG (DE:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 3.04% or 2.460 to 83.440.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 0.59% to 16.93.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.43% or 7.65 to $1790.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 1.38% or 1.04 to hit $76.20 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 1.14% or 0.87 to trade at $77.04 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1867, while EUR/GBP fell 0.16% to 0.8565.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.22% at 92.207.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR