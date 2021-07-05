French champagne industry group fumes over new Russian champagne law

Article content

PARIS — France’s champagne industry group blasted on Monday a new Russian law forcing foreign champagne producers to add a “sparkling wine” reference to the back of their bottles.

The “Comite Champagne” (Champagne Committee) added in a statement that it was also calling on French and European Union diplomats to get the law changed.

The law, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, requires all foreign producers of sparkling wine to describe their product as such on the label on the back of the bottle – though not on the front.