France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.22% By Investing.com



© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.22%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.22%, while the index added 0.21%.

The best performers of the session on the were Societe Generale SA (PA:), which rose 2.45% or 0.61 points to trade at 25.68 at the close. Meanwhile, BNP Paribas SA (PA:) added 2.21% or 1.16 points to end at 53.63 and Alstom SA (PA:) was up 1.77% or 0.76 points to 43.79 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Sanofi SA (PA:), which fell 1.14% or 1.00 points to trade at 86.90 at the close. Atos SE (PA:) declined 0.68% or 0.36 points to end at 52.26 and Teleperformance SE (PA:) was down 0.55% or 1.90 points to 344.80.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Coface (PA:) which rose 3.40% to 10.64, Eramet SA (PA:) which was up 2.93% to settle at 57.95 and Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (PA:) which gained 2.75% to close at 27.64.

The worst performers were Mcphy Energy (PA:) which was down 3.34% to 21.40 in late trade, Lagardere SCA (PA:) which lost 3.21% to settle at 21.68 and Biomerieux SA (PA:) which was down 3.03% to 93.60 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 343 to 248 and 86 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.43% or 7.75 to $1791.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 1.13% or 0.85 to hit $76.01 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 1.00% or 0.76 to trade at $76.93 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.01% to 1.1865, while EUR/GBP fell 0.15% to 0.8566.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.21% at 92.218.