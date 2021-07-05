Former Executive Sues Omers for $53 Million After Being Fired

Article content (Bloomberg) — A former managing director at one of Canada’s largest pension plans claims he is owed C$65 million ($53 million) after being fired. Tim Patterson filed a lawsuit in Toronto on Friday, saying he and a colleague were dismissed from the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System in retaliation for not accepting changes to their compensation package. Eight other professionals in the private equity division resigned after receiving their bonuses, Patterson said in court documents. The allegations have not been tested in court.

Article content Patterson’s suit says that in 2013, Omers created a new long-term incentive plan for him and other employees in its private equity unit, which allowed them to keep 10% of gains above an 8% annual hurdle rate. That compares to a 20% sharing rate for workers at independent private equity firms Omers competes with, according to the claim. The pension fund then made numerous changes to make the plan less attractive and reduce the amount paid to staff, including introducing a lifetime cap on employee earnings and later lowering this cap, Patterson alleged in court documents. ‘Oppressive’ “These changes were oppressive, designed to increase Omers’ share of the gains once the 8% preferred hurdle rate was achieved by taking that share from the investment professionals,” he said.