EY publishes an Ethereum scaling solution to the public domain By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

EY publishes an Ethereum scaling solution to the public domain

Ernest & Young’s (EY’s) attempts to promote secure and private transactions over public blockchains at cheaper costs has culminated in the release of Nightfall 3.

The company announced the news via a release on July 1, stating that Nightfall 3 combines zero-knowledge proofs with optimistic rollups — zk-Optimistic Rollups — to improve transaction efficiency on .