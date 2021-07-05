European Infrastructure Investor Antin Considers IPO

Article content (Bloomberg) — Antin Infrastructure Partners, the private equity firm that invests in everything from fiber-optic networks to water utilities, is considering a potential initial public offering, people with knowledge of the matter said. The European alternative asset manager is working with advisers to study a share sale as soon as this year, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. It is considering Paris as a possible listing venue, though it hasn’t made any final decisions, the people said.

Article content Antin’s potential deal would mark the latest private equity firm to tap public markets, which can provide funds to expand into new areas as well as allow top dealmakers to cash out. U.S. alternative asset manager TPG is also considering a potential IPO or merger with a special purpose acquisition company, people with knowledge of the matter have said. British buyout firm Bridgepoint said last week it plans to list on the London Stock Exchange. That deal could value the business at about 2 billion pounds ($2.8 billion), Bloomberg News has reported. Several European private equity firms are already publicly traded, including France’s Eurazeo SE and Tikehau Capital SCA as well as Switzerland’s Partners Group Holding AG. Antin may be spurred on by the success of Swedish investment firm EQT AB, whose shares have risen nearly fivefold since its 2019 IPO and is now valued at about $38 billion.