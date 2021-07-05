Euro zone yields edge up but investors cautious over Delta variant

Article content LONDON — Euro zone government bond yields nudged higher on Monday but analysts expect the recent downward trajectory to resume after last week’s U.S. payrolls data failed to tempt investors away from the safety of fixed income. The German 10-year Bund yield dropped 8 basis points last week – its biggest weekly fall since December 2020. Analysts attributed the drop in euro zone yields to caution about the economic impact of the Delta variant of COVID-19 as well as expectations that the European Central Bank will remain dovish.

Article content The U.S. jobs report on Friday signaled economic recovery remained intact but did not warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. The data had little impact on U.S. Treasury yields, which also ended the week lower. The next test for bond markets will be the minutes of the Federal Open Markets Committee June meeting, which will be released on Wednesday. At that meeting, the Fed surprised markets by signaling two rate hikes by the end of 2023. At 0706 GMT, the Germany 10-year Bund yield was up by half a basis point at -0.231%. Benchmark French, Italian and Spanish 10-year yields were up by one basis point . “The outlook for risk sentiment remains clouded by the rise in COVID-19 cases in many places in the world. Interestingly, these worries are more clearly observed in rates than in other markets,” ING rates strategists wrote in a note to clients.