Euro zone business activity soared in June as lockdowns lifted

Article content LONDON — Euro zone businesses expanded activity at the fastest rate in 15 years in June as the easing of more coronavirus restrictions brought life back to the bloc’s dominant service industry, a survey showed on Monday. But that surge in growth has come at a cost as inflationary pressures mounted due to labor shortages and disruptions to supply chains caused by the pandemic. IHS Markit’s final composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of economic health, jumped to 59.5 last month from May’s 57.1, its highest level since June 2006.

Article content That was ahead of the 59.2 “flash” estimate and well above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction. “Europe’s economic recovery stepped up a gear in June, but inflationary pressures have also ratcheted higher,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. “Business is booming in the euro zone’s service sector. Added to the impressive growth seen in the manufacturing sector, the PMI surveys suggest the region’s economy is firing on all cylinders as it heads into the summer.” An acceleration in vaccination programs on the continent has meant governments have allowed more of the services industry to re-open and its PMI soared to 58.3 from 55.2, ahead of the flash 58.0 estimate and its highest reading since July 2007.