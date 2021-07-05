Euro zone bond yields edge up, inflation expectations rise

Article content LONDON — Euro zone government bond yields nudged higher on Monday but analysts expect the recent downward trajectory to resume after last week’s U.S. payrolls data failed to tempt investors away from the safety of fixed income. The German 10-year Bund yield dropped 8 basis points last week – its biggest weekly fall since December 2020. Analysts attributed the drop in euro zone yields to caution about the economic impact of the Delta variant of COVID-19 as well as expectations that the European Central Bank will remain dovish.

"Even in a more benign Delta scenario, we now expect more restrictions on international travel, hitting the crucial tourism sector in southern Europe for a second summer," wrote Morgan Stanley economists in a note to clients. A survey on Monday nevertheless showed business activity in the euro zone expanded at the fastest rate in 15 years in June, as the easing of more coronavirus restrictions helped the bloc's dominant service industry. A measure of euro zone inflation expectations — the five-year, five-year inflation forward — rose to 1.598%, its highest since May. Friday's June U.S. jobs report signaled economic recovery remained intact but did not warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. The data had little impact on U.S. Treasury yields, which also ended the week lower.