Ethernity Releases Limited Edition Authenticated NFT in Collaboration with The Associated Press (AP) By DailyCoin



Ethernity Releases Limited Edition Authenticated NFT in Collaboration with The Associated Press (AP)



The NFT, Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima, breathes digital life to AP photographer Joe Rosenthal’s Pulitzer Prize-winning photo in honor of the 4th of July

Ethernity, the community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated non-fungible tokens (NFTs), is collaborating with The Associated Press (AP) to bring to life iconic AP photo of American soldiers raising the flag on Iwo Jima. To mark and celebrate the 175th anniversary of the AP, renowned digital artist Marko Stanojevic has breathed digital life into “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima”, AP photographer Joe Rosenthal’s masterpiece. The extraordinary new 1:1 NFT collection is entitled “RAISING THE FLAG ON IWO JIMA: AP ARTiFACT 1” and will be available for purchase on July 4th, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET.

“There is rarity and then there is the incomparable and prized Iwo Jima,”

said Nick Rose, CEO of Ethernity.

“This extraordinary, 1:1 work of art is authenticated by the AP on the blockchain and unmatched in history and importance to this new community of digital art collectors as well as admirers of American history.”

Violinist and composer Nick Kennerly wrote and performed the NFT’s original score entitled “Flag Rising”.

“The music is both epic and sentimental,”

says Kennerly,

“I want the collector to feel not only the triumph of the moment, but also a feeling of grief and remembrance. I want the driving rhythmic pulse to give the collector a feeling of adrenaline which I felt in Marko’s work. I want that musical pulse to feel like the driving heartbeat of a soldier in the midst of battle.”

The NFT Collection Includes

A remarkable, full motion, 3D digitization of the Pulitzer-winning image tracking the battle from beach landing to the top of Mount Suribachi.

Newly created, the first 360 degree look at the historic imagery.

The digitized Iwo Jima negative.

A digital copy of the first print ever made from the Iwo Jima negative.

Seven stunning and searing additional images shot by Rosenthal during the intense battle of Iwo Jima.

Rarely seen and historic film footage from the Battle of Iwo Jima.

A digital copy of the first print made from the negative.

Audio of the late Joe Rosenthal discussing the cultural impact of his famous image.

Actual audio of the horrific, four-day battle.

Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer David Hume Kennerly personal, touching 2006 eulogy for Rosenthal.

The highest bidder of this NFT will receive a tangible Infinity Objects physical digital display frame as well.

“At The Associated Press, we believe facts belong onchain and as the oldest fact-based news agency, we are thrilled to work with Ethernity to make available this historic story and stunning visual artifacts,”

said Dwayne Desaulniers, AP’s director of blockchain and data licensing.

To learn more about Ethernity, visit ethernity.io and to shop all aNFT collections, visit ethernity.io/marketplace

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity is the groundbreaking authenticated NFT project which auctions verified artwork featuring the top artists and stars from sports, music, film, gaming, tech, history and entertainment. Each of these digital artworks is represented as a non-fungible token (NFT). The pieces feature well-known public figures, and a portion of all funds raised from the endeavor will be donated to charitable causes. Ethernity Chain combines the utility of DeFi and merges it with NFTs to create an exclusive pipeline to rare, collectible content from notable figures and well-established digital artists.

