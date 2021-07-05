Ethereum price can gain 40% on Bitcoin, argues analyst as London fork nears By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Ethereum price can gain 40% on Bitcoin, argues analyst as London fork nears

Ether (ETH) could rise by almost 40% against in the coming trading sessions, according to one analyst.

So believes Michaël van de Poppe, an Amsterdam-based market analyst who predicts that the exchange rate would climb from its current 0.05-0.06 sats range to as high as 0.07 sats soon.

trade setup presented by Michaël van de Poppe. Source: TradingView.com
Ether prices typically move inversely to its reserves across cryptocurrency exchanges. Source: CryptoQuant