Ether price hits 2-week high as London hard fork momentum builds By Cointelegraph

Ether price hits 2-week high as London hard fork momentum builds

Ether’s (ETH) $230-million options expiry on Friday appears to have shifted market sentiment in favor of the bulls, at least momentarily, as investors remain cautiously optimistic about the upcoming London hard fork and the prospect that (BTC) has established a firm bottom.

ETH price update

ETH rose more than 6.5% to $2,370 on Sunday, the highest in over two weeks, according to Cointelegraph Markets Pro. Weekend trade volumes remained characteristically low at just over $18 billion.

Ether’s price sees renewed upside on Sunday. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

London hard fork looms