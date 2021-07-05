ETH Bullish Trend as London Hard Fork Approaches By CoinQuora



© Reuters. ETH Bullish Trend as London Hard Fork Approaches



Ether (ETH) is showing bullish trends.

This activity has been growing since the London testnet launches.

The London hard fork is set to go live later in July.

The price of Ether (ETH) has been on the up and up for the last 2 weeks. The crypto has even set a peak of $2,350. This records its highest price since June 18, 2021.

The reason behind Ether’s bullish momentum can be due to the fact that it will soon be launching its London hard fork. This launch is in relation to Ethereum’s roadmap for establishing 2.0.

Ethereum 2.0 is Vitalik Buterin’s original vision for the Ethereum blockchain. In detail, these upgrades will shift the Ethereum blockchain from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.

Besides this shift in consensus, Ethereum 2.0 will also offer high scalability with its sharding mechanism. All in all, the new network will be working to bring a more sustainable, faster, a…

