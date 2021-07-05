Esports Crypto Streaming Service Become a $6 Billion Business By CoinQuora

Esports Crypto Streaming Service Become a $6 Billion Business
After gathering more than 300% this year, Theta’s market value has grown to around $6 billion. This puts it in the ranks of the top 20 digital tokens, according to CoinMarketCap.com.
Theta is a blockchain project that supports a peer-to-peer video streaming network. Also, it offers rewards to many of its 1 million monthly users in exchange for unused bandwidth.
According to Bloomberg, Sony (NYSE:) Group Corp. and Samsung Electronics (OTC:) Co. are part of the business titans that back the project, which an esports live-streaming startup developed.
Bloomberg said that investors like Sony also stake coins, a process used to help validate transactions that create new blocks in blockchain networks. In exchange, they get rewards of a token called TFuel. As a result,
This article was first published on coinquora.com
