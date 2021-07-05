Dollar awaits Fed minutes, kiwi aloft on rate expectations

Article content
SINGAPORE — The New Zealand dollar rose on
Tuesday after a strong business survey pulled forward rate hike
expectations there to as soon November, while its Australian
counterpart crept higher ahead of its own crucial central bank
policy meeting later in the day.
The U.S. dollar and other majors were mostly steady as
investors wait on the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s meeting
in June when it surprised markets with a hawkish shift. They are
due to be published on Wednesday.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
The euro held at $1.1860, more or less where it left
off Friday and the yen rose a tad to 110.86 per dollar.
Sterling nudged higher after Britain set plans to end
COVID-19 restrictions in a fortnight, and last bought $1.3857.
The kiwi rose as much as 0.4% to a one-week high of
$0.7066, briefly breaking above its 200-day moving average,
before settling around $0.7055 in morning trade.
The Aussie tacked on 0.2% to $0.7541, though it was
capped ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting.
A business survey in New Zealand showed a sharp improvement
in confidence, a willingness to raise prices and a record high
level of firms facing hiring issues – prompting ASB Bank to pull
forward rate hike expectations to just four months away.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
“It is very clear that record amounts of monetary stimulus
are no longer needed to support the economy and inflation risks
are getting too high for comfort,” said ASB senior economist
Jane Turner in a note. “We now expect the RBNZ to start lifting
the OCR from November this year (previously May 2022).”
Swaps pricing also shifted to point to a roughly 3/4 chance
of a November hike which, if it occurred, would put the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand on par with the super-hawkish Norges Bank
which is alone among G10 banks in forecasting a 2021 hike.
Against the Australian dollar the kiwi hit a one-month high
as the forecast of hikes as soon as in four months
contrasts with the RBA, which has previously said it doesn’t
expect to lift rates until 2024.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
There is a possibility that could change on Tuesday, with
the central bank flagging it will decide the fate of its bond
purchase program and three-year yield target.
Economists expect the three-year yield target – which is set
at the cash-rate level of 0.1% – to stay on the April 2024 bond
– and for the RBA to adopt a flexible approach to bond
purchases.
Elsewhere a sharp rise in oil prices following abandoned
talks among producers about output levels pushed exporters’
currencies higher, driving the Norwegian crown up 0.3%
overnight and lending support to the Canadian dollar.
On the horizon later in the day – when U.S. markets return
from a holiday – is a U.S. services survey and a German
sentiment survey.
On Wednesday, the Fed minutes might determine the near-term
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
direction of the dollar as investors look for insight into the
thinking behind last month’s hawkish shift in which Fed members
projected a start to rate hikes in 2023.
“We still think it’s a bit early for any material detail to
be decided about tapering, but these minutes may certainly offer
the beginnings of providing at least some sense of what members
are thinking,” said Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist at RBC Capital
Markets.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 108 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1861 $1.1867 -0.05% -2.92% +1.1869 +1.1859
Dollar/Yen 110.8600 110.9100 -0.03% +7.35% +110.9450 +110.8250
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9221 0.9231 -0.11% +4.23% +0.9223 +0.9217
Sterling/Dollar 1.3859 1.3848 +0.09% +1.45% +1.3860 +1.3849
Dollar/Canadian 1.2339 1.2337 +0.05% -3.07% +1.2346 +1.2330
Aussie/Dollar 0.7547 0.7525 +0.29% -1.90% +0.7548 +0.7528
NZ 0.7056 0.7035 +0.32% -1.72% +0.7065 +0.7021
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook.
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.