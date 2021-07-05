Dollar awaits Fed minutes, kiwi aloft on rate expectations

SINGAPORE — The New Zealand dollar rose on

Tuesday after a strong business survey pulled forward rate hike

expectations there to as soon November, while its Australian

counterpart crept higher ahead of its own crucial central bank

policy meeting later in the day.

The U.S. dollar and other majors were mostly steady as

investors wait on the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s meeting

in June when it surprised markets with a hawkish shift. They are

due to be published on Wednesday.

The euro held at $1.1860, more or less where it left

off Friday and the yen rose a tad to 110.86 per dollar.

Sterling nudged higher after Britain set plans to end

COVID-19 restrictions in a fortnight, and last bought $1.3857.

The kiwi rose as much as 0.4% to a one-week high of

$0.7066, briefly breaking above its 200-day moving average,

before settling around $0.7055 in morning trade.

The Aussie tacked on 0.2% to $0.7541, though it was

capped ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting.

A business survey in New Zealand showed a sharp improvement

in confidence, a willingness to raise prices and a record high

level of firms facing hiring issues – prompting ASB Bank to pull

forward rate hike expectations to just four months away.

“It is very clear that record amounts of monetary stimulus

are no longer needed to support the economy and inflation risks

are getting too high for comfort,” said ASB senior economist

Jane Turner in a note. “We now expect the RBNZ to start lifting

the OCR from November this year (previously May 2022).”

Swaps pricing also shifted to point to a roughly 3/4 chance

of a November hike which, if it occurred, would put the Reserve

Bank of New Zealand on par with the super-hawkish Norges Bank

which is alone among G10 banks in forecasting a 2021 hike.

Against the Australian dollar the kiwi hit a one-month high

as the forecast of hikes as soon as in four months

contrasts with the RBA, which has previously said it doesn’t

expect to lift rates until 2024.

There is a possibility that could change on Tuesday, with

the central bank flagging it will decide the fate of its bond

purchase program and three-year yield target.

Economists expect the three-year yield target – which is set

at the cash-rate level of 0.1% – to stay on the April 2024 bond

– and for the RBA to adopt a flexible approach to bond

purchases.

Elsewhere a sharp rise in oil prices following abandoned

talks among producers about output levels pushed exporters’

currencies higher, driving the Norwegian crown up 0.3%

overnight and lending support to the Canadian dollar.

On the horizon later in the day – when U.S. markets return

from a holiday – is a U.S. services survey and a German

sentiment survey.

On Wednesday, the Fed minutes might determine the near-term

direction of the dollar as investors look for insight into the

thinking behind last month’s hawkish shift in which Fed members

projected a start to rate hikes in 2023.

“We still think it’s a bit early for any material detail to

be decided about tapering, but these minutes may certainly offer

the beginnings of providing at least some sense of what members

are thinking,” said Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist at RBC Capital

Markets.

Currency bid prices at 108 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1861 $1.1867 -0.05% -2.92% +1.1869 +1.1859

Dollar/Yen 110.8600 110.9100 -0.03% +7.35% +110.9450 +110.8250

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9221 0.9231 -0.11% +4.23% +0.9223 +0.9217

Sterling/Dollar 1.3859 1.3848 +0.09% +1.45% +1.3860 +1.3849

Dollar/Canadian 1.2339 1.2337 +0.05% -3.07% +1.2346 +1.2330

Aussie/Dollar 0.7547 0.7525 +0.29% -1.90% +0.7548 +0.7528

NZ 0.7056 0.7035 +0.32% -1.72% +0.7065 +0.7021

Dollar/Dollar

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook.

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

