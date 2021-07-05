Digital Yuan Can Potentially Overthrow the US Dollar By CoinQuora

Digital Yuan Can Potentially Overthrow the US Dollar
- Coinbase CEO said China’s Digital is a threat to the U.S. reserve currency
- He said this in meetings with the Federal Reserve chairman Paul Ryan
The CEO of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, met with the Federal Reserve chairman and former House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan to speak about digital currencies.
According to Jerome Powell’s conference calendar, he met with some big names. Most of the discussions revolved around the American central bank digital currency (CBDC). And also countries that are already leading the game.
Let’s note that there is a lot of talk about an American CBDC. In May, the Fed chairman held several meetings with members of the crypto and blockchain industry.
Moreover, many people participated in the meetings about the CBDC. This includes the Digital Dollar Project’s Chris Giancarl…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
