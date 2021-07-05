Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.03% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.03%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 0.03%.

The best performers of the session on the were Rockwool International B (CSE:), which rose 2.34% or 72 points to trade at 3150 at the close. Meanwhile, Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) added 1.83% or 2.0 points to end at 114.2 and Tryg A/S (CSE:) was up 1.57% or 2.5 points to 158.4 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Demant A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.21% or 4.4 points to trade at 359.5 at the close. ISS A/S (CSE:) declined 0.98% or 1.55 points to end at 157.00 and Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) was down 0.82% or 4.8 points to 578.8.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 89 to 66 and 13 ended unchanged.

Shares in Rockwool International B (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.34% or 72 to 3150.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.75% or 0.56 to $75.72 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.72% or 0.55 to hit $76.72 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.47% or 8.35 to trade at $1791.65 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.02% to 6.2676, while EUR/DKK rose 0.07% to 7.4363.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.19% at 92.237.