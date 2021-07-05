DeFi Takes The Lead, Leaders Explore Mainstream Adoption By CoinQuora



DeFi Takes The Lead, Leaders Explore Mainstream Adoption



DeFi enthusiasts explore the possibilities of permissioned DeFi.

Founder of Aave, CEO of Fireblocks, and CEO of Galaxy Digitals speak on a webinar.

They discuss the need for whitelisted and blacklisted wallet addresses.

Founders and CEOs from the field of crypto came together for a webinar — ‘Next Steps for Institutional DeFi’ to share their vision for a decentralized future. In particular, the three experts got together to discuss the potential of decentralized finance (DeFi).

First, the Founder of Aave, Stani Kulechov shares his idea on adopting permissioned DeFi. He says banks and other financial entities can benefit from initiating automatic lending. He says to do this, a detailed system of blacklisted and whitelisted wallet addresses will be needed.

Most financial entities are already aware of the power of DeFi. More so, they are aware of the underlying threat it poses to the current way of business. However…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora