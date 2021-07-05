Dalian iron ore futures jump as Tangshan mills resume production

“As Tangshan resumed production, short-term demand will return to pre-centenary level,” analysts at SinoSteel Futures wrote in a note, adding that overall demand was still weakened by steel cut policies.

Steel output at some producers was restricted due to the Communist Party’s 100th anniversary and environmental-related policies, sending down utilization rates of blast furnaces at 247 mills across China to 81.01% as of July 2 from a week earlier, according to Mysteel consultancy.

BEIJING — Benchmark iron ore futures in China jumped more than 5% on Monday, fueled by rising demand as mills in steel hub Tangshan resumed production after the country’s party centenary.

Article content

The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, soared as much as 5.1% to 1,220 yuan ($188.76) per tonne, the highest level since June 11. They gained 5% as of 0330 GMT.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China dipped $0.5 to $217.5 a tonne on Friday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Other steelmaking ingredients also gained. Dalian coking coal futures rose 3.0% to 1,969 yuan a tonne and coke futures increased 3.2% to 2,675 yuan per tonne.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained as well.

Construction rebar for October delivery rose 1.6% to 5,195 yuan per tonne.

Hot rolled coils were up 1.4% at 5,484 yuan a tonne.

Steel supply is facing increasing pressure recently as some areas have stepped up output-cut plans while some mills are facing losses, analysts at Haitong Futures said in a note.

“However, current demand is obviously at off-peak season… (we) expect steel prices will remain range-bound fluctuations,” they added.

Shanghai stainless steel futures for August delivery rose 1.6% to 16,725 yuan per tonne.

($1 = 6.4632 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)