Crypto Analyst Says Cardano Will Hit $500B in Market Cap By CoinQuora



Crypto Analyst Says Cardano Will Hit $500B in Market Cap



Crypto Capital Venture shares an opinion on his YouTube channel.

The video speaks of the possibility of hitting $500 billion in market cap.

He also believes that is ‘broken’ and Cardano’s domination is inevitable

YouTuber and crypto trader — Crypto Capital Venture, shares his opinion on Cardano (ADA) and its future in the crypto space. Specifically, the analyst breaks down his opinion on the matter through a 12 minute YouTube video.

In detail, he says ADA will soon produce incredible results that will out-perform a solid vision. He adds that this vision’s execution is already underway and soon the network will dominate within the crypto space.

The video highlights that presently, 71% of ADA’s total supply is being staked. This, in particular, accounts for more than $31 bil…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora