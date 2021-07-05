Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With the Group J’achète Québec J’achète Local (JQJL) Giving Immediate Access to 300 000 New Potential Users for Its Mobile App FlipNpik and a New Online Purchase Platform for its Members

MONTREAL, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX-V: GKO) (OTC : GKOTF) -Since July 1st Geekco, in partnership with JQJL, offers unique rewards to the 300 000 members of JQJL who will contribute to enhance the visibility of local businesses on FlipNpik app and to promote local buying. Geekco will also offer its business members access to the JQJL.ca online shopping platform.

Geekco and JQJL share the same values to further promote local buying and help improve the local economy and thus the quality of life of citizens. Through this partnership, they join hands and communities to provide consumers with complementary environments for local discoveries and consumption.

COMPLIMENTARY PLATFORMS

Although FlipNpik and JQJL offer different tools, their mission to promote local buying is the same and their alliance will benefit the entire local community of local businesses and consumers.

Indeed, FlipNpik is the only social media platform dedicated to inspiring and encouraging local spots and to reward users who contribute to boosting the visibility of local businesses.

While JQJL offers a transactional website that supports local online shopping as well as a Facebook page, with more than 300,000 members, who joined the JQJL group at the dawn of 2020 at the start of the global pandemic. Every day users publish between 200 to 300 posts about local products. This page offers a virtual meeting place where consumers, fond of local consumption, can comment and interact with each other and with Quebec local business owners.

Through this partnership, FlipNpik and JQJL together will stimulate their respective audiences to promote their favorite local businesses and they will also be able to offer an online shopping platform to a greater number of merchants.

JQJL IN THE FlipNpik’s SURPRISE BOX

In addition to becoming a partner and allowing its community to discover FlipNpik, JQJL will join other local businesses and local partners in the surprise box, by offering the FlipNpik community, exclusive gift certificates that can be used on their website in order to make new discoveries at participating merchants.

For its part, FlipNpik will offer JQJL members up to 600 million Flip Social in order to stimulate the JQJL community, their 300,000 subscribers, to encourage local businesses by becoming active on the FlipNpik app, the only social media dedicated to discover and share local businesses that rewards its users.

“ We are very proud and excited to be working with the FlipNpik team. Our partnership will allow the development of a local and collaborative economy in the province of Quebec.» Simon Marcotte – JQJL Chief Technology Officer

“ Partnering with local players like JQJL who have an active and engaged community will allow FlipNpik to position itself as an essential tool in the discovery and promotion of local businesses in Quebec. In addition to enhancing the offer to our business members, we will show the industry that it is together that we will flourish the local economy.» Arnaud Gascon Nadon – FlipNpik Marketing Director

ABOUT JQJL

Founded in 2018 by Nicolas Beaudry and now with the support of Simon Marcotte, the Facebook group J’ACHÈTE QUÉBEC J’ACHÈTE LOCAL (JQJL) as well as the online sales platform JQJL.ca, aims to mobilize Quebec to buy local products and encourage the local economy.

As of today the Facebook group has nearly 300,000 subscribers and offers a free transactional platform based on a commission system to help small business owners to break into the digital age.

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is at the forefront of social media with FlipNpik, a collaborative social media app where the community shares local experiences. The mobile application unites and rewards consumers, content creators, and media influencers who promote local businesses and buying locally. Users sharing digital content on FlipNpik collect Flip Social points they can exchange for exclusive products or services from strategic partners and registered local businesses in the application’s surprise box.

