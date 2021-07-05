Coop, other ransomware-hit firms, could take weeks to recover, say experts

Article content STOCKHOLM — Computer systems of several companies across the world, including 800 physical grocery stores of Sweden’s Coop, that were shut down after attacked by REvil ransomware could take weeks to recover, cyber security experts said. Hackers from the REvil cybercrime gang compromised systems of IT firm Kaseya and malware trickled down to its resellers and reached end customers such as Coop who used its software. The ransomware locked data in encrypted files and late on Sunday hackers demanded $70 million to restore the data.

Article content The REvil actors had claimed that a million machines were compromised, said Mark Loman, director of engineering at cybersecurity firm Sophos. “Depending on how big your business is and if you have backups, it can take weeks before you have restored everything, and as the supermarkets in Sweden have been impacted, they can lose a lot of food and revenue,” he said. Coop’s grocery store chain had to close hundreds of stores on Saturday because its cash registers are run by Visma Esscom, which manages servers for a number of Swedish businesses and in turn uses Kaseya. Coop and Visma Esscom did not respond to requests for comment. While many Coop stores remained closed on Monday, some stores have opened their doors and were allowing customers to pay by using an app called “Scan and Pay.”