Congo appoints IMF veteran Kabedi-Mbuyi to lead central bank

KINSHASA — Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday appointed Malangu Kabedi-Mbuyi, a longtime International Monetary Fund (IMF) official, as governor of the central bank, according to a presidential decree.

Kabedi-Mbuyi, who will be the bank’s first female governor, will replace Deogratias Mutombo, who has led the bank since 2013. Mutombo was appointed to lead Congo’s insurance regulator.

She will be responsible for overseeing measures to reinforce the central bank’s autonomy under an agreement reached with the IMF in May as part of a three-year, $1.5 billion loan deal.

