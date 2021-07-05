Compound (COMP) Surges Above 65% in the Past Week By CoinQuora



Compound (COMP) Surges Above 65% in the Past Week



Compound (COMP) has surged over 65% in the last week.

In comparison, DeFi has only risen by about 9%.

Also, Compound Labs launched Compound Treasury aimed at non-crypto businesses.

DeFi protocol Compound (COMP) has surged over 65% in the last week. Based on CoinGecko data, COMP is currently up 73% and trading at $433.21.

In addition, COMP has a 24 hour trading volume of $416,966,950 and $2,358,055,856 market cap. At the same time, the DeFi market is up only 9% over the same period. In addition, the DeFi market cap is $72,822,322,548 with a total value locked (TVL) of $94,812,201,647.

Notably, decentralized finance (DeFi) refers to financial providers that have no central intermediaries and are built on top of blockchains. In turn, Compound is a DeFi platform that supports crypto liquidity pools. The pools allow crypto holders to earn interest on their crypto holdings instead of just holding them in stasis.

