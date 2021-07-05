China’s Xiaomi mandates 12 banks to lead U.S. dollar bond issue By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Xiaomi is seen inside the company’s office in Bengaluru, India, January 18, 2018. Picture taken January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

(Reuters) – Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi (OTC:) Corp will mandate 12 banks to lead a U.S. dollar bond issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), Credit Suisse (SIX:), J.P. Morgan, China International Capital Corp, CLSA Ltd, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:), Citigroup (NYSE:), HSBC, Bank of China, China Construction Bank (OTC:) Corp, ICBC and AMTD will lead the bond issue, the document showed.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR