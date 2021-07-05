China’s Xiaomi mandates 12 banks to lead U.S. dollar bond issue By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Xiaomi is seen inside the company’s office in Bengaluru, India, January 18, 2018. Picture taken January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo
(Reuters) – Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi (OTC:) Corp will mandate 12 banks to lead a U.S. dollar bond issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), Credit Suisse (SIX:), J.P. Morgan, China International Capital Corp, CLSA Ltd, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:), Citigroup (NYSE:), HSBC, Bank of China, China Construction Bank (OTC:) Corp, ICBC and AMTD will lead the bond issue, the document showed.
