China’s auto sales likely to fall 16% in June, trade body says By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A view shows traffic during evening rush hour at the central business district (CBD) in Beijing, China, January 15, 2021. Picture taken January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
BEIJING (Reuters) – China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Monday that it expects vehicle sales in China to hit 1.93 million units in June, down 16.3% from a year earlier.
Auto sales in China, the world’s biggest car market, are expected to grow 24.8% between January and June compared with the same period last year, CAAM said.
In May, auto sales in China fell 3% from the same month a year earlier, snapping a streak of 13 consecutive months of gains since April 2020.
