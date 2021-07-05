China’s auto sales likely to fall 16% in June, trade body says By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Monday that it expects vehicle sales in China to hit 1.93 million units in June, down 16.3% from a year earlier.

Auto sales in China, the world’s biggest car market, are expected to grow 24.8% between January and June compared with the same period last year, CAAM said.

In May, auto sales in China fell 3% from the same month a year earlier, snapping a streak of 13 consecutive months of gains since April 2020.

