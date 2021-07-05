China crypto ban a ‘huge opportunity for Canada,’ mining group head says By Cointelegraph

China crypto ban a ‘huge opportunity for Canada,’ mining group head says
China’s regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies continues to alienate major miners. Dubai-based investment company IBC Group reportedly plans to end (BTC) and Ether (ETH) mining operations in China following ban announcements from the different provinces across the country.
The group has major mining operations in China and plans to distribute its operations to the United Arab Emirates, Canada, the United States, Kazakhstan, Iceland and various South American countries, according to sources. IBC Group recently relocated its headquarters to Toronto, Canada.
