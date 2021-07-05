Canadian dollar recoups much of its decline as oil climbs

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged lower

against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, but clawed back much of

its earlier decline as oil prices increased and a survey by the

Bank of Canada showed that business sentiment in Canada

continues to improve.

The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2330 to the

greenback, or 81.10 U.S. cents, recovering from an intraday low

of 1.2371.

“The move looks to be connected to the market’s response to

the OPEC meeting and the crude price rally,” said Eric Theoret,