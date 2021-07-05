Canadian dollar recoups much of its decline as oil climbs

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged lower

against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, but clawed back much of

its earlier decline as oil prices increased and a survey by the

Bank of Canada showed that business sentiment in Canada

continues to improve.

The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2330 to the

greenback, or 81.10 U.S. cents, recovering from an intraday low

of 1.2371.

“The move looks to be connected to the market’s response to

the OPEC meeting and the crude price rally,” said Eric Theoret,

global macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

The price of oil , one of Canada’s major exports, rose

1.6% after OPEC+ nations called off talks on output levels,

meaning no deal to boost production has been agreed.

On Friday, the Canadian dollar notched its biggest gain in

eight weeks, advancing nearly 1%, after the U.S. nonfarm

payrolls report suggested space for the Federal Reserve to wait

before tightening monetary policy.

U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday, observing the

Independence Day holiday.

Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian

dollar to the highest level in four weeks, data from the U.S.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of

June 29, net long positions had increased to 45,801 contracts

from 43,225 in the prior week.

The Bank of Canada’s Business Outlook Survey (BOS) Indicator

reached its highest level on record in the second quarter, in

part due to base-year effects, but also as positive sentiment

became more widespread.

The central bank is due to make a policy announcement next

week, with some analysts expecting another cut to the pace of

bond purchases.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper

curve. The 10-year rose 2.9 basis points to 1.403%,

after earlier touching its lowest level since March 3 at 1.358%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith

Editing by Mark Heinrich, William Maclean)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR