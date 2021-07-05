Blockchain a panacea for corruption in state governance, says exec By Cointelegraph

Blockchain a panacea for corruption in state governance, says exec
Transparency, fairness and efficiency of government systems are some of the areas that are prime for blockchain disruption in public governance.
Writing for the WEF Global Agenda section, Matthew Van Niekerk, co-founder and CEO of blockchain-as-a-service outfit SettleMint, highlighted how blockchain adoption could improve public procurement and land registries.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.