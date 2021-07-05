Bitcoin exchange supply hits a 6-month low as accumulation continues By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin exchange supply hits a 6-month low as accumulation continues
The amount of (BTC) held on exchanges has been declining steadily since mid-May, offering reassurance that the worst of the market selloff has passed.
At current levels, Bitcoin’s exchange supply is at its lowest level since early January, according to crypto analytics firm Santiment. “The 6-month low is a promising sign, as it generally will indicate that there is a decreased risk of more major $BTC selloffs,” the analytics firm tweeted Monday morning.
