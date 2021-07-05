Binance Smart Chain Reaches $12M Staked BNB By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

  • Binance Smart Chain (BSC) announces that they reached 12 million staked $BNB.
  • BSC expresses its gratefulness on Twitter saying ‘You guys are unstoppable!’
  • Currently, BNB is trading at $303.69 and down by 0.19% in the last 24-hours.

On Sunday, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) announces that they reached 12 million staked $BNB on their platform. According to bscscan, the BSC built by team Etherscan, the latest staking record reached 12 million.

Thus, BSC expresses its gratefulness on Twitter saying,

