Binance Smart Chain Reaches $12M Staked BNB By CoinQuora

Binance Smart Chain Reaches $12M Staked BNB
- Binance Smart Chain (BSC) announces that they reached 12 million staked $BNB.
- BSC expresses its gratefulness on Twitter saying ‘You guys are unstoppable!’
- Currently, BNB is trading at $303.69 and down by 0.19% in the last 24-hours.
On Sunday, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) announces that they reached 12 million staked $BNB on their platform. According to bscscan, the BSC built by team Etherscan, the latest staking record reached 12 million.
Thus, BSC expresses its gratefulness on Twitter saying,
According to @bscscan, we reached 12 million staked $BNB on #BinanceSmartChain
