Binance disappointed by Barclays’ ‘unilateral action’ to block customer payments By Cointelegraph

Binance disappointed by Barclays’ ‘unilateral action’ to block customer payments
Barclays’ decision to stop facilitating British customers’ payments to Binance has been met with criticism by the cryptocurrency exchange after a spokesperson told Cointelegraph that the bank acted with “an inaccurate understanding of events.”
“We are disappointed that Barclays (LON:) appears to have taken unilateral action based on what appears to be an inaccurate understanding of events,” the spokesperson said, referring to a recent edict by the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority, or FCA, barring Binance Markets Limited from operating in the country.
