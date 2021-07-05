Binance disappointed by Barclays’ ‘unilateral action’ to block customer payments By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Binance disappointed by Barclays’ ‘unilateral action’ to block customer payments

Barclays’ decision to stop facilitating British customers’ payments to Binance has been met with criticism by the cryptocurrency exchange after a spokesperson told Cointelegraph that the bank acted with “an inaccurate understanding of events.”

“We are disappointed that Barclays (LON:) appears to have taken unilateral action based on what appears to be an inaccurate understanding of events,” the spokesperson said, referring to a recent edict by the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority, or FCA, barring Binance Markets Limited from operating in the country.