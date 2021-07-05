Billionaire Drags ETH, DOGE in Favor of BTC, XMR, ZEC By CoinQuora



Billionaire Drags ETH, DOGE in Favor of BTC, XMR, ZEC



Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego dragged and Dogecoin.

Pliego is one of Mexico’s most vocal supporters.

Also, Michael Saylor and Anthony Pompliano praised Pliego for his BTC stance.

Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego dismissed popular altcoins Ethereum and DOGE. At the same time, Pliego praised bitcoin as his bank braces to accept the top crypto.

Pliego went on to call altcoins like Dogecoin sh*tcoins, telling a DOGE fan “you’ll stay poor, good luck.” On the other hand, he hyped privacy coins like Monero (XMR) and Zcash. The billionaire even claimed the coins have an advantage over BTC thanks to their enhanced privacy.

All this happened in a recent Twitter storm that occurred after fellow BTC bulls tweeted a video of Pliego. Specifically, Michael Saylor and Anthony Pompliano praised the billionaire for his BTC stance.

