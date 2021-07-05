Biden administration pushes for ‘compromise solution’ in OPEC+ talks

Article content WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is pushing for a “compromise solution” in stalled OPEC+ oil output talks, a White House spokesperson said on Monday. OPEC+ ministers called off those talks on Monday after the United Arab Emirates rejected a proposed eight-month extension to curbs on output. Four OPEC+ sources told Reuters there has been no progress toward a deal. “The United States is closely monitoring the OPEC+ negotiations and their impact on the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the White House spokesperson said in a statement.

Article content “We are not a party to these talks, but Administration officials have been engaged with relevant capitals to urge a compromise solution that will allow proposed production increases to move forward.” A rise in oil prices, which are at their highest levels since 2018, has helped fuel inflation concerns. U.S. President Joe Biden has made the economic recovery from the recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic a key priority for his administration. Stable oil market conditions are needed to power the recovery and meet the administration’s goal of affordable and reliable energy, Biden aides said on condition of anonymity. International benchmark Brent crude oil was trading above $77 a barrel on Monday, or 1.2% higher in the session.