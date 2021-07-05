Barclays tells cardholders it’s stopping payments to Binance By Cointelegraph

Barclays tells cardholders it’s stopping payments to Binance
Customers have been reporting that Barclays (LON:), a British multinational universal bank, has been blocking payments to Binance cryptocurrency exchange over the last week. The financial services giant has confirmed to cardholders that Barclays debit/credit card payments to the cryptocurrency exchange will not be allowed until further notice.
One of crypto investment dashboard Wealth Kode’s cofounders, who goes by Lee on Twitter, posted a text notification from Barclays Monday that read:
