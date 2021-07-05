Home Business Barclays halts card payments to Binance, cites FCA notice By BTC Peers

Barclays halts card payments to Binance, cites FCA notice By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Barclays halts card payments to Binance, cites FCA notice

Leading crypto exchange Binance might be in for some cloudy days following a decision by Barclays (LON:) to halt debit and credit card payments to the platform “until further notice.”

The British banking behemoth told customers on Monday that it would no longer facilitate payments made to Binance. Customers reportedly received a text notification from the bank on Monday, which reads:

As you’ve made a payment to Binance this year, we wanted to let you know that we’re stopping payments made by credit/debit card to them until further notice. This is to help keep your money safe. For further info, please search FCA Binance online. We’re sorry for any disruption this may cause you.

Some customers began experiencing some difficulties in making payments to Binance from the bank last week. Following the confirmation from the bank, several customers have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure over the decision, with many of them threatening to stop using the bank.

In what could be described as damage control following the negative feedback from unhappy Binance customers, the bank’s social media manager directed Binance users to the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom’s website.

In addition to the U.K., Binance is also under intense pressure from regulators in Canada, Thailand, Cayman Islands, Japan, and Germany.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©