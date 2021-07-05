Banks Poised for 13% Dividend Boost When Canada Regulator Allows

Article content (Bloomberg) — Canada’s six largest banks, flush with capital after the pandemic failed to bring an extended wave of loan defaults, could boost their dividends by an average of 13% when regulators allow them to resume payout increases and still have room to buy back almost 2% of their shares. The banks’ payouts have fallen to the low end of — or even below — the 40% to 50% of profits they typically distribute because the country’s bank regulator prohibited dividend increases and share buybacks in March 2020. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions is expected to lift those restrictions in the second half, which would result in significant dividend hikes at most Big Six banks, according to an analysis by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Article content “There is an improvement in earnings that’s expected, and if that’s the case, they should be able to return capital, especially if we consider the capital levels that these banks built up,” Paul Gulberg, an analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, said in an interview. National Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal would have the largest dividend increases if they paid out 45% of earnings, based on consensus earnings estimates for fiscal 2022, which begins Nov. 1. Only Bank of Nova Scotia — the Canadian bank with significant exposure to Latin America, and one analysts expect will post a more muted earnings gain than rivals next year — wouldn’t be projected to have an increase under that model. It’s extremely unlikely Scotiabank would cut its dividend and would instead allow its payout ratio to drift toward the higher end of its targeted range, Gulberg said. The bank last declared a dividend increase August 2019, when it raised it 3.4%.