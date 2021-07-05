Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.09% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.09%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.09%.

The best performers of the session on the were Sydney Airport Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which rose 33.91% or 1.970 points to trade at 7.780 at the close. Meanwhile, Auckland International Airport Ltd (ASX:) added 5.52% or 0.37 points to end at 7.07 and Atlas Arteria (ASX:) was up 3.50% or 0.22 points to 6.51 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.21% or 1.57 points to trade at 28.54 at the close. Appen Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.07% or 0.69 points to end at 12.92 and Nuix Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.94% or 0.12 points to 2.31.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 692 to 688 and 369 ended unchanged.

Shares in Sydney Airport Holdings Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 33.91% or 1.970 to 7.780.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 1.42% to 11.588.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.46% or 8.20 to $1791.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.17% or 0.13 to hit $75.29 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.13% or 0.10 to trade at $76.27 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.03% to 0.7522, while AUD/JPY fell 0.01% to 83.50.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.18% at 92.243.

