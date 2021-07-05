Asian Stocks Set for Mixed Open Amid Jump in Crude: Markets Wrap

Article content (Bloomberg) — Asian stocks look set for a mixed open Tuesday as traders weigh a jump in crude oil amid an OPEC+ crisis that derailed a deal to boost output. A gauge of the dollar was steady. Equity futures rose in Japan and Australia but dipped in Hong Kong. U.S. stocks and Treasury markets were closed Monday for the Independence Day holiday, keeping trading subdued. European shares edged higher and U.S contracts fluctuated in early Asian trading. OPEC+ was plunged into crisis as a worsening fight between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates blocked an oil-supply increase. The breakdown of talks has sent crude climbing toward $80 a barrel, but also raises the risk of a price war if the conflict at the alliance escalates.

Article content Australia’s dollar climbed ahead of a Reserve Bank of Australia meeting. The central bank is expected to pare back some policy support despite ongoing curbs against a recent Covid-19 flareup. New Zealand’s currency rallied on expectations of tighter monetary policy. Higher energy costs could fan the inflationary pressures that are adding to the case for the Federal Reserve to temper emergency stimulus in the months ahead. The latest U.S. central bank minutes due Wednesday may provide further context about its hawkish pivot last month. The risk of oil at $100 a barrel “is so correlated with short-run inflation that it will make the market very, very edgy, and we know that the Federal Reserve is both watching the economic data but also markets,” Alan Higgins, chief investment officer at Coutts & Co., said on Bloomberg Television.

Article content Lingering jitters from China’s cybersecurity crackdown are likely to shadow the market open there. One of the most high-profile probes is into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc., which only just listed in the U.S. The saga threatens to make China’s biggest tech firms a riskier bet. Elsewhere, the U.K. announced plans to end social distancing and capacity limits at venues in England from July 19, saying that people must learn to live with coronavirus. The pound extended an advance. Here are some events to watch this week: Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision TuesdayFOMC minutes WednesdayThe Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Venice on FridayChina PPI and CPI data released on Friday

Article content These are some of the main moves in markets: Stocks S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:39 a.m. in TokyoNasdaq 100 futures were steadyThe Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.3%Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.2% Currencies The Japanese yen traded at 110.91 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4635 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little flatThe euro was at $1.1865 Bonds U.S. 10-year Treasury futures were little changed Commodities West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $76.23 a barrelGold was at $1,792.50 an ounce ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

