Asian stocks, currencies nudge higher as Fed rate hike threat eases

Most Asian stocks edged up on Monday,

showing signs of easing volatility after U.S. jobs data hinted

the recovery in the world’s biggest economy was on track but

didn’t yet need an immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve

stimulus.

The Fed’s surprising hawkish tilt last month spooked Asian

markets with the prospect that the central bank’s unwinding of

bond-buying program and sooner-than-expected rate hikes could

lead to outflows from emerging markets.

Taiwan’s bourse rose 1% while South Korea,

the Philippines and Singapore’s equities made

modest gains of around 0.4% each.

The greenback pulled back from three-month highs as

rate hikes bets ebbed, pressured by the weaker aspects of the

U.S. nonfarm payrolls report where the unemployment rate for

June rose, even as the number of jobs added beat forecast.

Local currencies firmed in response, with the Indonesian

rupiah, South Korean won and Taiwan’s dollar

firming 0.3% to 0.6%.

“Overall, market sentiment starts this week on a more

positive footing,” OCBC analysts said in a note, adding that a

more consistent outperformance on the labor front would be

needed to price in for Fed expectations.

“That may come through only towards the end of third-quarter

of 2021.”

Trading was thin as U.S. markets remain closed for the

extended 4th of July weekend. Investors now await the minutes of

Federal Open Markets Committee June meeting on Wednesday for

more clues on tapering.

Pandemic-hit Indonesia’s stocks dropped 0.5% after

posting its biggest daily jump in deaths from coronavirus,

fueling doubts about the timeline of lifting of curbs in the

country.

The Thai baht, which has shed almost 4% over the

past three-weeks, traded little changed.

JP Morgan analysts said they expected no big bets would be

made until there was more clarity on the success of the

country’s “Phuket sandbox” initiative that allows free movement

on the island for fully vaccinated tourists.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up around 3.6

basis points at 4.755%

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include: Frasers

Logistics & Commercial Trust, up 2.1%, and CapitaLand

Integrated Commercial Trust, up 1.4%

** In the Philippines, top index gainers are DMCI Holdings

Inc, up 2.1%, and Aboitiz Power Corp, up 2.02%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0421 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan -0.08 -7.10 -0.58 4.27

China +0.15 +1.03 0.16 1.47

India +0.00 -2.24 0.57 13.09

Indonesia +0.33 -3.05 -0.41 0.32

Malaysia +0.18 -3.24 -0.33 -6.08

Philippines -0.39 -2.60 0.21 -1.72

S.Korea +0.45 -3.87 0.43 14.70

Singapore +0.04 -1.89 0.28 10.33

Taiwan +0.34 +2.10 1.07 21.50

Thailand +0.00 -6.96 0.10 9.02

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln

Feast)

